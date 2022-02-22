It’s always nice to get a tax reduction. Starting in 2022, required minimum distributions, or RMDs, by seniors from qualified retirement plans such as IRAs and 401(k)s will be reduced – courtesy of a change to life expectancies instituted by the IRS.
Here’s an example to illustrate the change. Let’s suppose Mary Taxpayer, born March 1, 1950, owns an IRA with a balance of $1 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. Because she turns 72 in 2022, she will have to take her first RMD this year.
The RMD amount is calculated by dividing the previous end-of-year balance by her current life expectancy in years, which can be found in the IRS Uniform Lifetime Table.
The life expectancy of a 72-year-old taxpayer in the previous table was 25.6 years, which would have resulted in an RMD of $1 million divided by 25.6, or $39,063. In the new table, the life expectancy for age 72 increased to 27.4. So, Mary’s RMD in 2022 will actually be only $36,496. Her taxable income in 2022 will consequently be $2,567 lower than it would have been before the change.
And this tax benefit will apply to each subsequent year as well.
The new IRS Uniform Lifetime Table is not yet available in any IRS documentation, but you can find it in the original legislation proposed in the Federal Register in 2020 by visiting tinyurl.com/4y2wpnp7.
The situation is more complicated when it comes to inherited IRAs. This tax benefit depends on whether or not you are an eligible designated beneficiary (EDB). You are an EDB if the original owner died before Jan. 1, 2020, if you’re disabled or based on various other less common situations. An EDB gets to “reset” the RMD required for 2022 based on the new Single Life Table available online at tinyurl.com/2p9rzjb7.
The life expectancy the EDB would use in 2023 would be the 2022 number reduced by 1, and so on for each subsequent year.
Surviving spouses are also EDBs and would use the above table unless they are more than 10 years younger than their deceased spouse. In the latter case, they would have to use the Joint Life and Last Survivor Expectancy Table to calculate/reset their RMDs for 2022. To view that table, visit tinyurl.com/2x8atj8h.
Inherited IRA beneficiaries who are not EDBs (for example, if the original owner died in 2020 or later) must follow a totally different rule instituted by the Secure Act. For them, RMDs have been eliminated, but the entire inherited IRA account must be liquidated within 10 years.
Sound complex? It is. It’s a product of the federal government, after all. But the life expectancy tables used by the IRS to calculate RMDs have not been updated since 2000, so this is certainly a welcome change. Ironically, life expectancies used for the new tables – based on data from 2020 – have actually dropped since then because of COVID. Let’s hope the IRS doesn’t readjust them too soon.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors. For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.