College athletics is a booming business. Close to 2,000 athletic departments throughout the U.S. generate $25.5 billion in media rights while attracting more than 190 million enthusiastic ticket-buying fans.

This dynamic industry is evolving in real time, in interesting and complex ways. The recent news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in 2024 has created waves of uncertainty and speculation about the future.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.