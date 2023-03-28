College athletics is a booming business. Close to 2,000 athletic departments throughout the U.S. generate $25.5 billion in media rights while attracting more than 190 million enthusiastic ticket-buying fans.
This dynamic industry is evolving in real time, in interesting and complex ways. The recent news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in 2024 has created waves of uncertainty and speculation about the future.
Just a year ago, college athletes were first permitted to profit from the rights to their name, image and likeness while playing for their schools.
What do these seismic changes mean for college athletes, administrators and fans today and tomorrow?
While the debate on how the DNA of college athletics now and in the future should be defined, there are several reasons millions of Americans will continue to be supporters of their alma maters. They include regional loyalty, whether it be small towns or big cities; a 12-month calendar of events featuring multiple sports; families with generational loyalty; affordability of tickets; legendary rivalries; mascots; tailgate parties; fight songs; marching bands; cheerleaders; halftime pageantry; pep rallies; the awards, such as the Heisman Trophy and the Directors’ Cup; no labor interruptions; women’s sports; storied campuses; signing day; All-Americans; and, of course, March Madness.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
