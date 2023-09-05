When you sell your home in this area, sellers obtain a home inspection report.
Before buyers purchase a house, they often rely on the information contained in the home inspection report. Some homeowners will get a home inspection as a precautionary measure just to make sure they stay on top of preventive maintenance and protect the value of their home.
Q: What is a home inspection?
A: It is a bit like going in for your annual physical. The doctor pokes and prods a few things and says, “You look pretty good for your age!” Home inspectors visually inspect most all of the components of a house following an industry standard set of guidelines. The reason I wrote “visually” is that inspectors typically can only report on what they can easily see. If something is behind a piece of art, under a stack of clothes, behind sheetrock, under the carpet, etc., they won’t be able to report on it.
Q: What sort of things do inspectors look at?
A: All of the main systems of a house: the heater, water heater, appliances, doors, windows, electric boxes, garages, roofs, attics, crawl spaces, outlets, sinks, faucets, drains, roof, etc.
Q: What don’t inspectors inspect?
A: Home inspectors are not specialists, so anything that requires a specialized level of expertise is excluded. That includes hot tubs, pools, solar systems, home security systems, A/V systems, wiring or plumbing in the walls, etc. It will be noted in their reports what is and isn’t included. They also typically state what they see, such as, “The heater appears to be functioning properly.” However, they don’t open the heater to see if the heat exchanger is cracked. They will often state: “The services of a qualified (spa, for example) inspector should be engaged” if an item is beyond their expertise.
Q: Is there a guarantee with a home inspection?
A: Typically, no. Inspectors just report on what they see. And remember, there is all sorts of stuff that goes on between the walls, under the ground, etc., that they have no way of seeing.
Q: What if I discover something the inspector missed?
A: Inspectors, like your doctor, don’t look at everything. Inevitably, you will discover something the inspector has missed. For example, they don’t test every outlet or every window. If your crawl space is muddy, they won’t go inspect that area. If there are ducts blocking access in the attic, they can’t inspect there. If it isn’t raining, they can’t tell if the roof leaks.
Q: Should I be there when the inspector is?
A: If possible, yes. Stay out of their way but be available and they will typically interpret their results a bit for you: They might say, “This is a big issue,” or “I wouldn’t worry too much about this, but keep an eye on it.”
Q: Do inspectors tell you how much it costs to fix things?
A: Unlike pest inspectors, home inspectors don’t do repairs on homes they inspect. That’s a good thing. They can give you some ballpark estimates, but you will be responsible for finding and hiring someone to fix the items called out in the report.
Q: Do I have to fix what they find?
A: No, not unless you are asked to or want to do so. Inspectors do not work for any government agency, so the inspection is purely for your edification. Safety issues should be addressed right away, as should most all water-related problems (drips, leaks, etc.).
Q: How much do inspections cost?
A: Depending on the size of your house and the complexity of what they are inspecting, they start at approximately $600 and may cost up to several thousand dollars. Most are less than $1,000 and take two to five hours.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
