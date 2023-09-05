When you sell your home in this area, sellers obtain a home inspection report.

Before buyers purchase a house, they often rely on the information contained in the home inspection report. Some homeowners will get a home inspection as a precautionary measure just to make sure they stay on top of preventive maintenance and protect the value of their home.

