After living through one inconceivable event with worldwide repercussions – the COVID-19 pandemic – we now find ourselves facing another that certainly wasn’t on anyone’s radar prior to 2022.
How will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impact the spending power of our dollars as well as the value of our savings in the capital markets?
I had written about inflation last summer when it reared its head for the first time in years. At the time, I explained that the causes included the increased demand from the more than $7 billion of government stimulus and supply constraints due to COVID-induced labor shortages – the combination of which caused prices to rise fairly rapidly. My expectation at the time was that inflation was likely to peak sometime in early to mid-2022 and then decline back to pre-2020 levels as COVID evolves from a pandemic to an endemic.
Unfortunately, we now have another unforeseen global event that complicates the picture quite a bit.
Russia is a supplier of numerous commodities to world markets, including oil and gas; metals such as aluminum, nickel and palladium; and wheat. Ukraine additionally exports numerous foodstuffs, including corn and barley. The curtailment of these supplies will inevitably add to the inflation we are already experiencing.
Wartime trends
Exactly when inflation will subside to pre-pandemic levels, if ever, will be determined largely by the length and scope of the Russian war together with the speed of economic readjustment in its aftermath and the degree to which the U.S. government attempts to control prices. During World War II, it did exactly that to counter the inflationary impact of the reduced supply of consumer durable goods due to the reallocation of resources to military production.
From all appearances, that effort was largely successful. From 1942 through 1946, the U.S. inflation rate was held to just 3.5%. Unfortunately, it soared to 28% when restrictions were lifted after the war ended. The lesson for today is that inflation could be with us for some time and could even ramp up significantly depending on the outcome of the current war.
What about asset prices? Following the same wartime example, the U.S. stock market did not collapse during World War II. In 1942, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost only approximately 12%. In 1943, the index gained 20% and subsequently experienced annual double-digit growth throughout the war years of 1944 and 1945.
Why? Because not all companies experience profitability declines during wartimes. Defense, cybersecurity and various commodity suppliers today are likely to generate outsized profits as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But does that mean you should shift all your money into just those sectors of the capital markets?
Remember that current company performance is only one factor driving stock prices. Investor sentiment (or what some might call the market’s forward-looking thinking) is responsible for much of the volatility we’re seeing right now. If investors don’t believe a highly profitable company today will remain so for long, or believe its share price is too high relative to the profit it is generating, they can quickly drive its price down.
Current market prices rapidly incorporate expectations about the effects of wars, pandemics and pretty much any event on economies and companies. The most effective way to mitigate the market risk of any unexpected event, including inflation, is through broad diversification, not by trying to outguess the market.
