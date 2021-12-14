Every year, there’s always a few must-have toys on most kids’ holiday wish lists. The toys sell out fast and become expensive and hard to find. On top of that, the microchip shortage has parents worried about getting their deliveries on time.
This year’s hot picks, according to Amazon, include Galactic Snackin’ Grogu Animatronic (aka Baby Yoda), game consoles (such as Nintendo Switch and PlayStation) LEGOs and L.O.L. Surprise dolls.
Scammers are using the toys’ popularity to trick parents out of their money.
How the scam works
You are looking for these toys, but they are sold out at every store you visit. You decide to look online. A quick search takes you to a page that miraculously has the toy in stock. The site may look professional and have original images of the product. It may even offer the product at discounted prices, claiming a “last-minute deal” or “flash sale.”
Unfortunately, many such offers are fake. In many cases reported to BBB Scam Tracker, buyers thought they were ordering a high-quality, animatronic toy. Instead, they received a cheap counterfeit version. In other cases, the products never shipped at all, and the websites vanished. In either case, when the dissatisfied customers tried to follow up with the company, they found that the staff either didn’t respond or refused to provide a refund.
One shopper told BBB Scam Tracker that he or she fell for a phony deal on gaming consoles.
“I was online searching for an in-stock Nintendo Switch OLED,” the shopper said. “The Nintendo site did not have any in stock. I searched on Google for Nintendo Switch OLED and found this site (name redacted) for $99.99. I thought, ‘Wow, that is cheap, and let’s go for it!’”
The shopper also bought a PlayStation 5 for the same price with a different email (because only one promotional item per email) and received an email confirmation that said to wait 24-48 hours for shipping information.
“I go to check today on order status, and they took their website down,” the shopper said. “I tried emailing them and the email just returns back to me undeliverable.”
Another consumer found what he or she thought was a great deal on LEGOs, but the product never shipped.
“The product never arrived, even though (name redacted) gave me the runaround for three months saying it was on the way,” the shopper said. “I checked the tracking number they gave me with the USPS, and they didn’t have anything with that number, ever. It was a fake to begin with.”
How to avoid toy scams
The BBB advises consumers to purchase toys only from reputable stores and websites. The best way to avoid getting scammed when purchasing toys is to buy them directly from a known and trusted seller.
Don’t be fooled by extra-low prices. Unreasonably low prices are a red flag for a scam on many products. Avoid making a purchase from a retailer you aren’t familiar with just because the price sounds too good to be true, as it probably is.
Research before you buy. If a company seems legitimate but you aren’t familiar with it, be extra careful with your personal information. Before offering up your name, address and credit card information, make sure the company has a working customer service number.
Review the “BBB Tip: Shop Safe and Shop Smart This Holiday Season” at tinyurl.com/5k9r8mur for more ways to protect yourself from scams while holiday shopping.
If you’ve spotted a scam – whether or not you’ve lost money – report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams. If you see a questionable ad, report it to BBB AdTruth so the BBB can investigate.
For more information on scams and how to avoid them, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams.