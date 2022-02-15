The downtown Los Altos girls’ clothing boutique The Girls @ Los Altos is closing its storefront permanently Sunday to shift its business focus to online orders.
Founder and operator Cecilia Chen said the transition to e-commerce allows her to concentrate more on the thriving online side of her business, which has grown over the past two years.
According to Chen, “the way people shop, the things we value, how we spend our time, how we dress, how we take joy” have evolved during the pandemic.
In addition to local customers moving online, Chen has received orders from an expanding international customer base. Between 2019 and 2021, The Girls @ Los Altos fulfilled orders for customers in 179 countries, from Brazil to Belarus. Chen said switching to online only will allow her to provide more products and better customer service, as well as enable her to adapt to international customers’ needs.
Satisfied customer
Los Altos Hills resident Carly Vasan first shopped at The Girls approximately six years ago – she bought a leotard and tutu for her oldest daughter – and said she’ll continue to shop online.
“What I love about The Girls is that Cecilia is a master curator who selects brands that evoke whimsy, fun and nostalgia,” said Vasan, adding that buying baby clothes from The Girls when she was pregnant with her now 3-year-old daughter was “just as guilty a pleasure as there is.”
The Girls @ Los Altos is offering 40% off in-store merchandise at the 239 State St. shop through the weekend, and 15% off online indefinitely with the code LosAltosFans15.
It takes a village
Chen opened the business in 2014 after being a stay-at-home mom for two years. When her daughter was young, she loved to shop for her but said she found it hard to find unique and special-events styles.
“My business started with my own need to meet,” she said.
Although an online shop was part of the business from the beginning, Chen loved the experience of being part of the downtown community and interacting with customers.
“Los Altos is embedded in our business gene,” said Chen, noting that she wouldn’t have the confidence to keep the business going without support from local customers.
Just like it takes a village to raise a child, she added, “it also takes a town to foster a business. I feel like Los Altos has been the ‘village’ who supported us, fostered us in the past seven-plus years.”
The Girls @ Los Altos has given back to the community by employing teens from local schools at the shop. Over the years, the business has hired 22 students from schools including Los Altos, Mountain View, St. Francis and Sacred Heart high schools.
Chen said she’ll miss the personal touches of a storefront business, such as holding customers’ babies and running into clients around town.
“I was even invited to customers’ children’s birthday parties. That’s such a special connection,” she said. “But you can’t have it all.”
For more information, visit thegirlsla.com.