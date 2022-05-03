After 24 years of toys, Leslie Chiaverini, longtime owner of downtown Los Altos mainstay Adventure Toys & Teachers’ Supplies, plans to retire later this month after selling the business.
Chiaverini, who had a long career in retail prior to landing at 173 Main St., took over the business with her mother, a former teacher, in 1999. The previous owners, who had opened the shop in 1986, were also a mother-daughter team, with a teacher mother and ex-retailer daughter, “so we were kind of the same combination,” Chiaverini told the Town Crier.
Early on in the business, Chiaverini said, at least 30% of the stock was aimed at teachers – planners, posters, bulletin board sets, etc.
“We realized we needed to expand,” she said. “We decided the teachers were spending the money out of their own wallets. It was just getting harder and harder for that business to survive.”
With cooperation from the landlord, Adventure Toys expanded into the dress shop next door at 175 Main in 2007.
“That was a huge transition year,” Chiaverini recalled. “We just kept flipping the merchandise (between what is now two sides of the same store), and then we finally opened with the total store.”
At that time, the shop reoriented its educational stock toward parents, “because we felt that parents were teachers, too, and it didn’t have to be just, you know, a credentialed teacher to teach,” Chiaverini said.
As always, the focus is on creative play and open-ended toys that can double as educational products, but Chiaverini said the store has stock for everyone, not just kids. The front lobby features mailman-shaped chew toys for dogs, and the puzzles section includes jigsaw puzzles tailor-made for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. Chiaverini said she’s convinced many customers who came in to shop for a young child to leave with something for “older kids.”
“‘Oh, my God,’ they’re, like, ‘I can’t believe this,’” Chiaverini said of customers’ surprised reactions. “They’re happy with being able to get stocking stuffers or actual gifts for (college students).”
A ‘different store’
Chiaverini said interacting with kids has been one of the most meaningful aspects of the business. She recounted a story of twin boys who came in when the store reopened after the 2007 expansion. The 3-year-olds came running up to the door as Chiaverini was about to unlock it.
“They looked in the store and they turn to their mother and they started stomping up and down and said, ‘Mom, we told you we want to go to Adventure Toys,’” she said. “Because to them, even though they saw toys, it was a different store. They just wanted their toy store there. And so, I think that’s what we’ve been to so many kids.”
Chiaverini noted that some of her staff are among those kids who used to frequent the store.
The store has been purchased by Anna and Dexter Chow, co-owners of Cheeky Monkey, a Menlo Park-based toy store. Although the business will drop the Adventure Toys name, Chiaverini said the Chows plan to keep Adventure Toys’ current staff and continue to stock specialty toys.
“I couldn’t be happier with the transition,” Chiaverini said.
The store will be closed Monday and Tuesday as staff get online with Cheeky Monkey’s systems, with the official reopening planned for May 11.