The seventh annual Technology Showcase is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain View’s Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St.
Hosted by the city of Mountain View and the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, the event is designed for tech enthusiasts, job seekers and people of all ages.
This year’s Technology Showcase will feature hands-on activities that range from 3D printing to robots. Attendees can explore the latest apps; view state-of-the-art vehicles used for first responders and autonomous delivery; learn about job opportunities in tech as well as career advancement tools; view the creations of local robotics teams; interact with a number of international organizations based in Mountain View; and discover hidden tech gems and startups.
This year’s event sponsors include Aurora, Google, LinkedIn, Nuro, Verizon and Waymo.
Admission is free and open to all.
For more information on the event, visit ChamberMV.org/Technology-Showcase.
