Silicon Valley Community Foundation has signed a lease to move into a location in the heart of downtown Mountain View.
The foundation, which had more than $13 billion in assets as of 2021, is moving its headquarters from 2440 W. El Camino Real in Mountain View to Mountain View Bay Plaza, the 12-story office building at 444 Castro St. Foundation spokesperson Erin Musgrave said personnel will relocate by the summer.
“This new space has different qualities and amenities than our current building does,” Musgrave told the Town Crier. “It’s more modern, it includes flexible outdoor space, it’s in the heart of the community and is walkable from the Caltrain station – many of our staff take public transit. We’re excited to be making this move and look forward to being in a more central location for our community and our staff.”
Downtown’s only high-rise, Mountain View Bay Plaza has a colorful history. Construction broke ground in 1969 but was beset by financial woes and legal battles for 10-plus years before the building opened for business in 1982. For years, a pack of Dobermans roamed the empty building to keep intruders out, prompting the nickname “Dog City.”
The foundation was created in 2006 with the merger of Community Foundation Silicon Valley and the Peninsula Community Foundation. It has been at the 2440 El Camino Real building since 2007.
