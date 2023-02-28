Silicon Valley Community Foundation has signed a lease to move into a location in the heart of downtown Mountain View.

The foundation, which had more than $13 billion in assets as of 2021, is moving its headquarters from 2440 W. El Camino Real in Mountain View to Mountain View Bay Plaza, the 12-story office building at 444 Castro St. Foundation spokesperson Erin Musgrave said personnel will relocate by the summer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.