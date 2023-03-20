State Street Market, the food hall located at 170 State St. in downtown Los Altos, reopened today (March 20) for new vendor previews, according to Robert Hindman, managing director of Los Altos Community Investments, which owns the market.
Open stall vendors include Orenchi Ramen and Konjoe Burger; Little Sky Bakery will reopen by Wednesday. Although vendor hours may vary, the market will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments