State Street Market is set to undergo a bit of a makeover, with a new group of vendors planned for the downtown Los Altos food hall. The revamp will mean closing the market from mid-February through the end of March.
New artisanal food vendors will include Konjoe Burger and Little Sky Bakery. The bakery has been operating as a pop-up at the food hall and will continue to expand offerings, according to Robert Hindman, managing director of Los Altos Community Investments, which owns State Street Market.
“More vendors announcements are coming soon,” Hindman said.
Meanwhile, LACI is overseeing the installation of six DC fast chargers (with 11 EVF charger hookups) in the parking plaza adjacent to State Street Market, part of a collaboration with PG&E and PowerFlex, a provider of renewable energy infrastructure.
“In order to accommodate these changes, and several new tenant build-outs, State Street Market will temporarily close for several weeks in February-March,” Hindman said.
There is no word from LACI yet about what prompted the food hall changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments