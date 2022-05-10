California Attorney General Rob Bonta last week announced a $141 million settlement against Intuit, resolving allegations that the Mountain View-based company deceptively advertised its “free” online TurboTax products.
Although 70% of taxpayers qualify for the IRS Free File Program – operated by Intuit and others – fewer than 3% of them used it to file returns in 2020, according to a press release issued by the California Department of Justice May 4. That is due in part to tricks and tactics used by Intuit to steer taxpayers away from the free program, the release noted, and toward the company’s paid commercial products.
The settlement includes $11.4 million in direct restitution for approximately 370,000 Californians and substantial injunctive terms to prevent future misconduct. The settlement resolves multistate investigations into Intuit’s conduct, as well as lawsuits filed by the Los Angeles city attorney and the Santa Clara County counsel.
“Every year, millions of hardworking Californians put their trust in online tax filing services like TurboTax, following their step-by-step guides that promise to find taxpayers the best deals for little-to-no cost,” Bonta said in a statement. “Our investigation found that Intuit repeatedly and deliberately broke that promise.”