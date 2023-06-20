06_21_23_BIZ_FoodFestivalLarswithKwan.jpg

State of Mind's Lars Smith, from left, chef Jeong Kwan and Leah Scurto of PizzaLeah bonded over food on a recent trip to Seoul.

 Courtesy of Lars Smith

Cristina and Lars Smith, owners of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, were traveling in Italy for the World Pizza Championship when Lars picked up an unexpected call from longtime friend Leah Scurto of PizzaLeah in Windsor. 

“She called me and goes, ‘We’re going to Korea in a month,’” Lars said. “So, I turned to my wife and said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go on another 10-day adventure next month and leave you with kids.’” 

06_21_23_BIZ_FoodFestivalAmuseBouche.jpeg

Scurto, Smith and their team made amuse-bouche for 225 guests at the grand opening gala.

