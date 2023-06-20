Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Cristina and Lars Smith, owners of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, were traveling in Italy for the World Pizza Championship when Lars picked up an unexpected call from longtime friend Leah Scurto of PizzaLeah in Windsor.
“She called me and goes, ‘We’re going to Korea in a month,’” Lars said. “So, I turned to my wife and said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go on another 10-day adventure next month and leave you with kids.’”
From May 30 to June 3, Scurto and Smith taught, collaborated and learned at the Seoul Food Festival. They worked alongside Michelin-starred chefs, ran a pop-up at one of the best pizzerias in Asia and learned about Korean cuisine from Buddhist nun and celebrity chef Jeong Kwan.
“It was a really incredible opportunity to go somewhere with a different culture because there really is an exchange,” Smith said. “It wasn’t just about us showing off our pizza. It was an exchange of working with other people and working with different ingredients in different cultures.”
The first event Smith worked at the Seoul Food Festival was the grand opening gala, which was a wine-paired fine dining event for 225 guests. Scurto, Smith and their team were tasked with making the amuse-bouche, a sea salt and sesame focaccia topped with foie gras mousse and drizzled with an orange compote made with citrus soju.
“There was a total of 11 Michelin stars represented in the meal,” Smith said. “I don’t have one, so that just shows you the caliber of the other chefs we were cooking with, which was really incredible.”
In addition to the grand-opening gala, Scurto, Smith and their team participated in a two-day takeover/collaboration at a highly regarded Neapolitan pizzeria in Seoul. And they also helped cater the final event of the food festival, making 100 pizzas for a picnic on a bridge over the Han River.
One of Smith’s favorite parts of the experience was having the opportunity to take a train outside of Seoul to a Korean fermented sauce factory and learn about Korean cuisine. Kwan taught Smith and others about Korean temple food, a type of Buddhist cuisine.
“She cooked lunch for us, and talked about her philosophy not only of cooking, but of life, because they’re inseparable for her,” Smith said. “It’s something that resonated deeply with me that I will continue to think about, probably for the rest of my life.”
Now back in California from the festival, Smith is implementing lessons learned in Korea in his pizza business. He said that while working at the Neapolitan pizzeria in Seoul, he was amazed by the level of attention to detail, which served the dual purpose of consistent taste and aesthetic presentation.
“It’s not just the chefs or the owners, but just the pizza guy, the prep cook, is sitting there analyzing when the pizza comes out of the oven, ‘Is it good? Is it perfect? Do I need to trim something?’” Smith said.
He’s grateful for his experience attending the Seoul Food Festival and is excited to continue improving and expanding his State of Mind pizzeria.
