St. Nicholas Catholic School students sent hundreds of personalized thank-you cards to downtown Los Altos businesses last month in a display of gratitude for the businesses’ endurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The delivery came amid Catholic Schools Week, “a week for the (schools across the country) to come together, celebrate and reflect,” according to Cheryl Caligaris, development director at the Los Altos Hills school.
Each day of Catholic Schools Week, which this year ran Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, celebrates a different aspect of life – the community, teachers and staff, students, parents and grandparents.
On Celebrating our Community Day Feb. 2, St. Nicholas seventh- and eighth-graders gathered downtown to deliver their handmade, customized cards to merchants.
“It was pretty amazing to see people react in such a positive way when we dropped off the cards,” said Alicia Cabrera, an eighth-grader at St. Nicholas. “It emphasized what it meant that these businesses are still open during these hard times.”
Caligaris witnessed the impact.
“I turned the corner, and there was a gentleman sitting and eating food at one of the restaurants,” she said. “He said, ‘Those kids are making people happy.’ And I thought, ‘That’s so sweet.’”
This wasn’t the first time students made such cards. The endeavor began last year in response to the difficulties the pandemic brought to downtown businesses.
“It hit home that right next door, these people are hurting,” Caligaris said. “(The kids) really appreciated (the businesses) for staying open and working through all these difficulties.”
The positive response from the businesses encouraged students to do it again this year.
“It’s important to give back to the community,” said eighth-grader Patrick Oshatz. “I’m glad we did that.”
According to Caligaris, businesses continue to struggle with staffing and sickness this year.
“The kids know it. The empathy that they were showing was really special,” she said. “Sometimes kids can be like, ‘Oh, that’s fine and everything’s great, because my world’s good.’ But they really thought about what impact (the pandemic) had on retail businesses downtown, and how sad they were for them, and how much they wanted to make them feel better and let them know that we’re here to support them.”
Caligaris hopes that the activity spreads “thankfulness for the community” and emphasizes the importance of small businesses in Los Altos.
“I think that everybody should be able to open a small business if they want, and I think that we as individuals should take the time to not click on Amazon for that book, but to go to Linden Tree and buy the book. … You will regret it if it is not there anymore,” Caligaris said.
She added that after the “great experience” the kids had this year, the card-making project could continue beyond the pandemic.
“I think it’s important to support small businesses – always,” Caligaris said.