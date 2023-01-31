“You’re fired” was the signature line from the 45th president of the United States and star of “The Apprentice.” It’s also the dreaded theme for what’s known as “Black Monday” in the NFL.
No other sport comes close to the NFL’s season-ending house cleaning of coaches, general managers and other team player-personnel staff before or after the last game of the season.
By Jan. 9, the day after the regular NFL season ended, five teams were looking for new coaches. Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals) was fired that day, and Lovie Smith (Houston Texans) the night before. Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers), Nathaniel Hackett (Denver Broncos) and Frank Reich (Indianapolis Colts) were told earlier in the season to clean out their desks, clear their lockers, vacate their VIP parking spaces and turn in the playbooks they helped write and coach from.
In addition, several coordinators, assistant coaches and other personnel staff were told that they had received the ultimate challenge flag, and after further review they no longer had jobs.
No matter how tough it is to lose a big-time coaching job, I think it’s about time to erase the word “fired” from the vocabulary of professional and major college sports. Just say, “WAMAWU” – “We are moving ahead without you.”
Here’s why. A person who loses their job in the real world usually deals with a security person or human resources representative with a cardboard box telling them to pack up their desk and hand in their cellphone, laptop, key card and dignity as they are shown the door. These days, you may also be fired digitally (and I don’t mean with the middle finger).
The vast majority of people who lose their jobs don’t necessarily know where the next paycheck is coming from, but they know the discussion with the spouse/family isn’t going to have a happy ending with a fairy godmother showing up waving a big fat career-saving severance check.
The NFL’s “Black Monday” and other high-level sports job terminations aren’t close to the definition of fired that many others in the U.S. workforce have to deal with. In the big-time world of sports, those terminated have the following safety nets, which don’t come close to defining fired.
• Contracts. Most employees don’t have guaranteed contracts or agents who have negotiated iron-clad deals on their behalf, like coaches do. Nothing is more comforting than knowing you have a few years of income coming your way even though you no longer have a job.
• Pensions. Even if they never work again, coaches and player-personnel people are covered by leaguewide pension plans. As we know, most businesses are seeing deep cutbacks or no pension plans at all for their rank-and-file employees.
• Immediate rehire. Many coaches aren’t unemployed for long, hired as soon as within a week of getting let go by their former team.
• Media glare. The regular working person doesn’t have to deal with a bunch of media hounds outside their house wondering what they’ll do next. For the big-time names, this can actually help keep them in the public eye on the way to their next job.
Donald Trump doesn’t own a pro football franchise, but he did in the 1980s: the New Jersey Generals in the long-defunct USFL. Walt Michaels was the last coach to hear his signature “You’re fired,” back in 1986.
Just a minor point of difference between job security and not: New England head coach Bill Belichick is expected back for his 24th year with the Patriots.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
