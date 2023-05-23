With global warming no longer just a concept, it really is getting hotter (on average) around here.
Without arguing about the why, there are things homeowners can do to mitigate the increasing temperatures. They can be broken down into the rough categories of interior and exterior changes.
Q: What are the most helpful things I can do inside to control the heat inside my house without just cranking my air conditioner?
A: In older houses, the insulation is often inadequate. Adding insulation to ceilings and walls can make a huge difference.
Consider installing an attic fan. They are typically added at the triangular ends of the house at the highest point of the attic to vent out all the hot air that has collected there.
A whole-house fan can be a great option if you don’t have AC (or don’t want to use it). Essentially, it is a very powerful fan installed centrally in the house. When the outside temperature in the evening falls below the interior temperature, you open all the windows and doors and turn on the whole-house fan and it pulls all the cool air in and vents out all the hot air. Be sure to keep the screens closed or you’ll suck in every mosquito within a hundred yards.
Replacing old single-pane windows with Low-E windows is also very effective, as is adding reflective film to the existing windows.
If you have a whole-house AC but find yourself only using a few rooms, consider adding a split-system heat pump: essentially a room- or area-specific AC/heater. They are much more efficient than trying to cool the entire house.
Adding blinds to windows, especially on the south and west sides of the house, can be very helpful.
Q: What can I do on the outside to help keep it cool inside?
A: If you need a new roof, some composition roofing tiles are more reflective, which keeps the house cooler. There are many sheet insulation products that can be installed under the roofing that help a great deal.
Planting deciduous shade trees, especially on the south and west sides of your house, will block the sun in the summer but allow the light through in the winter after all the leaves fall.
Install awnings over your hottest windows. Retractable awnings help let the light in during the winter months when the sun is lower in
Install sunshades. Often triangular, they can be installed from trees or fences, etc., and are typically just temporary and can be removed each season.
Installing a thick layer of compost or wood chips (often available for free from local arborists, or call me if you can’t find any) over the grounds around your house helps retain moisture and keep the temperature down around the base of your house.
Light-color paint or roofing tiles help reflect the heat. Darker colors tend to absorb more heat.
If you have a gazebo or arbor, you can install water “emitters” that send out a very fine mist to bring the perceived temperature down substantially.
Some of these items require permits and professional installation, but many you can just do yourself. Break out the margarita glasses.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
