Teppanyaki-style eateries grill meat and vegetables to order on a hot teppan, or metal plate, and that style takes a personalized spin at Sizzling Lunch, just soft-opened in the Blossom Valley Shopping Center at 1760 Miramonte Ave. in Mountain View.
Diners pick their favorite elements – beef, green onions, corn, kimchi, perhaps the house specialty garlic butter – and they’re artfully arranged on an infernally hot metal dish to cook at the table.
Restaurant owner Benny Yang moved to the Bay Area from New York four years ago to open his first Sizzling Lunch location, in Cupertino. The Town Crier talked to him as he was opening the Mountain View location April 1, and he described how familiar Bay Area diners already are with the idea of the Korean BBQ, from which it is a small step to the Japanese-originated teppanyaki style.
“It’s just a shrunken down, personalized plate for you,” he said. “We make everything in-house, including our own teriyaki sauce and garlic shoyu.”
Sizzling Lunch includes comfort food options like curry sauce, Yang said, which “brings back a sense of nostalgia for mom’s cooking – for every Japanese family, there’s always a curry dish, and mom always makes the best curry dish.”
In addition to finely cut beef, options include salmon, chicken or pork katsu, and ribeye steak. Rice, udon noodles or pasta join the meat and accompaniments on the hot plate.
The restaurant, located in the former location of Shiba Sushi, is dine-in only. There is no outdoor seating.
For more information, visit sizzlinglunch.com.