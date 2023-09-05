09_06_23_BIZ_NailBar.jpg

Nail Bar Too, which recently opened in downtown Los Altos, has no connection to The Nail Bar Los Altos on Fremont Avenue. 

 Town Crier File Photo

Nail Bar Too, a beauty salon that recently opened at 261 Plaza North in downtown Los Altos, is not “too” be associated with The Nail Bar Los Altos at 981 Fremont Ave. The new business is the second location of Nail Bar Mountain View.

Nail Bar Mountain View opened approximately five years ago, according to business owner Lien Wilson. She said the choice to expand into Los Altos was based on much of her clientele living in the city and encouraging her to open a location in Los Altos. The Mountain View location also couldn’t accommodate all of her customers, she added.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.