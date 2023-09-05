Nail Bar Too, a beauty salon that recently opened at 261 Plaza North in downtown Los Altos, is not “too” be associated with The Nail Bar Los Altos at 981 Fremont Ave. The new business is the second location of Nail Bar Mountain View.
Nail Bar Mountain View opened approximately five years ago, according to business owner Lien Wilson. She said the choice to expand into Los Altos was based on much of her clientele living in the city and encouraging her to open a location in Los Altos. The Mountain View location also couldn’t accommodate all of her customers, she added.
“At the Nail Bar Mountain View, we would be overwhelmed sometimes, and the cus-tomers couldn’t get in,” Wilson said. “And that made me think, ‘OK, it’s time for me to expand.’”
But for many The Nail Bar Los Altos customers, the presence of another business with a similar name was cause for confusion. Gigi Nguyen, owner of The Nail Bar Los Altos, which was established in February 2019, said she’s been asked by approximately 10 customers if she opened a new location downtown.
“I wish I could, but we only have one location over here,” she said she tells customers. “It does not belong to us.”
Nguyen said she’s happy that Wilson expanded her business but was concerned there would be an increase in confusion – which she said already existed between The Nail Bar Los Altos and Nail Bar Mountain View – because the businesses are now in the same city.
Wilson said there isn’t as much confusion now as there was when the businesses first opened, and she wasn’t worried customers would confuse her new location with The Nail Bar Los Altos. In the past, Wilson said she’s tried mitigating customers confusedly going to the wrong location by telling the customers Nail Bar Mountain View’s address.
But Nguyen said she wishes there were more distinction to distinguish from her location and Wilson’s business.
“I wish whoever opens a nail bar could be more specific,” she said. “There’s Kitchen Nail Bar, there’s Coco Nail Bar, there’s Glow Nail Bar; there are many nail bars out there. That’s why I added Los Altos, because I wanted to be specific and separate from Mountain View .… But now because they’re opening a second location in Los Altos, that’s why it’s really confusing to customers.”
Nail Bar Too’s name is an ode to Nail Bar Mountain View, Wilson said. The original location is special to her, and she wanted it to be clear that the new location wasn’t just a second location, simply a Nail Bar two, but it was equally as special to her as Nail Bar Mountain View.
Wilson said none of her customers have asked her if she owns Nail Bar Los Altos since soft opening in late August.
Nail Bar Too’s grand opening was Tuesday, she added.
