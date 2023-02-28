Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP, a business advisory and accounting firm, recently acquired the Silicon Valley-based Young, Craig & Co.
Founded in 1977 by Town Crier co-publisher Dennis Young, Young & Craig is a tax and CPA firm that specializes in providing tax preparation and advisory services to individuals and businesses. Its team delivers customized solutions and tailored advice to clients based on their unique needs and circumstances.
Young & Craig’s team of more than 20 members will join MGO along with three Young & Craig partners.
“Young, Craig & Co. is known for their commitment to client service and helping them navigate challenging tax and accounting issues,” said Kevin O’Connell, CEO and managing partner of MGO. “Together, we will continue to expand into Silicon Valley, a business and technology hub where MGO has strategically grown its presence over the last several years.”
With the merger, Young & Craig’s existing clients will gain access to a comprehensive suite of business and financial solutions, including assurance and advisory services, and specialty offerings such as research and development tax credits, international tax, transaction advisory, and cyber and information security.
“Joining with MGO amplifies our ability to provide innovative new ways to help our clients thrive in the face of an increasingly complex business environment,” said Marc Leardini, who joins MGO as the office managing partner of the Mountain View office. “This move also will create a lot of opportunity for our team members to grow and develop as part of a larger firm, gaining access to robust professional development opportunities.”
By joining MGO, Young & Craig team members gain access to new opportunities for professional development and advancement. Former Young & Craig team members will continue to operate from Mountain View as the newest MGO office.
“MGO continues to grow its footprint in the Bay Area, becoming one of the major service providers for high-growth tech companies,” said Mark Basinski, managing director at Whitman Transition Advisors, who advised both firms on the transaction. “The talent at Young, Craig and Co. will bolster their existing team and help grow their capacity.”
