Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP, a business advisory and accounting firm, recently acquired the Silicon Valley-based Young, Craig & Co.

Founded in 1977 by Town Crier co-publisher Dennis Young, Young & Craig is a tax and CPA firm that specializes in providing tax preparation and advisory services to individuals and businesses. Its team delivers customized solutions and tailored advice to clients based on their unique needs and circumstances.

