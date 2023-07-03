This age-old question comes up frequently: I want to move but won’t have the money to buy until I sell my current home, so what can I do?
As houses in our local market have appreciated so rapidly (5% per year for the past 50 years), many homeowners find themselves house-rich and cash-poor, meaning much of their wealth is tied up in the value of their home.
Q: I’m thinking about moving, but I don’t have enough cash available to put 20% down on the house I am thinking of moving to. What are my options?
A: There are actually several options, and they will depend on your individual situation. Here are just a few:
• Buy-before-you-sell loans. Sometimes called bridge loans, they are typically based on the value of your current home rather than your income or other assets. These loans give you money to go buy your next home before moving everything out of your current house and selling it. These types of loans avoid the double-move scenario and typically have few of the income requirements you might see with someone who had retired. There are restrictions and costs involved, but they compare well with other options in the long run.
• Contingency for the sale of your home. You can go into contract to buy a new home contingent on the sale of your current home. This essentially means that if you can’t sell your home within the time period listed in your purchase contract, you can back out of the purchase without penalty. This works well if your current house is all fixed up and ready to sell, and you just need to get it on the market and find a buyer. The timing for these is usually tight, however, and you need to feel comfortable that you’ll be able to sell it quickly. The seller of the house you are buying also needs to be comfortable with waiting for you to sell your current house. With this sort of situation, you often don’t have a lot of negotiating power on the buy side, but it can work – especially if you are looking to buy a house that has been on the market for a while.
• Rent back. You can sell your current house and negotiate to rent it back from the new buyer for a period of time while you complete the purchase of your new home using the proceeds from the sale of your old house. Typically, rent-back agreements are less than 60 days, because many lenders won’t approve them for longer than that. Your new rent might be covering the new buyers’ loan payments, or you might even be able to negotiate to have them let you stay at little or no cost.
• Equity lines. Some lenders or investment firm relationship managers will allow you to borrow money based on the value of your portfolio to use as the down payment on your new property. After you close on the new house, you sell your old house and pay back the line of credit.
There are many factors that will direct your decision about which approach to take. They include your income, savings/investments, home value and any outstanding mortgages, your timing, where you plan to move, etc. Talk to your realtor/real estate agent or investment adviser to determine which one works best for you. If you don’t know where to start, send me an email and I’ll direct you.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
