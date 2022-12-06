It’s open enrollment time again. Ordinarily when someone turns age 65, they should sign up for Medicare, or else risk having a late enrollment penalty applied to future premiums.

But the rules are quite different for people still working. I will attempt to simplify them as briefly as possible.

