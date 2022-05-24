Second-hand shopping used to mean scouring local thrift stores in person. Now, online options have made finding vintage clothes and accessories easier than ever. However, BBB Scam Tracker has received reports from shoppers who thought they purchased legitimate vintage goods, only to receive knockoffs or nothing at all.
How the scam works
You find a one-of-a-kind vintage item online that is in great shape and selling for a reasonable price. Often, this kind of scam originates with an ad on social media. You visit the website and everything looks normal, so you make the purchase.
In a best-case scenario, your package arrives, but the item isn’t anything like what you’ve ordered. It may be completely different, or it may be a knockoff instead of the real-deal vintage product you were promised. In a worst-case scenario, your package never arrives and any attempts you make to contact the company are left unanswered.
One consumer told BBB Scam Tracker that she bought what she thought was a vintage Chanel necklace. But what she received was totally different.
“I can tell it’s fake because the pendant is plastic and … the necklace made my whole neck and chest green,” she said.
After contacting customer support, the consumer said she received an “unprofessional email stating the owner has never had a problem before, and so there’s nothing they could do.”
How to prevent the scam
To protect yourself from scams like these:
• Avoid impulse buying, especially on social media. Scammers will try to make you feel like the item you are considering – especially vintage items – will get snapped up by someone else. Always take the time to research the item and the seller before you click “Buy.”
• Scrutinize the website before you purchase. Carefully review consumer reviews outside of the company’s website and check BBB Scam Tracker at tinyurl.com/ycks4sks. Do an internet search of the company’s name along with the word “scam.” If others have had a poor experience or have been scammed, don’t do business with them.
• Check for valid contact information. If a business doesn’t have a U.S. or Canadian phone number, consider it a red flag. Keep in mind that scammers may use Google Voice numbers or use a Gmail or Yahoo business email address to appear legitimate. Trustworthy businesses should have a working phone number and, preferably, a physical address that checks out, too.
• Pay with your credit card. Credit cards offer more protection for buyers than other payment methods.
• Keep good records. Write down where you ordered the items from and take a screenshot of the website and the item listing in case it disappears later. This will make disputing the charges easier, if it becomes necessary.
To review the Better Business Bureau’s tips for smart shopping online, visit tinyurl.com/3c79ub9n.
