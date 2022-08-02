Shelly’s Farm, new to the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market this season, employs pasture-raised chickens for egg and meat production.
Shelly’s Farm, new to the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market this season, employs pasture-raised chickens for egg and meat production.
Based in Brentwood, the small business was founded in 1999.
Shelly’s Farm displays a poster at its booth that outlines the nutritional content fed to its chickens, highlighting the use of barley as a main source of protein over soy. The farm also uses either organic or non-GMO pasture seed containing grasses, clover, triticale, fava beans, common vetch, forage peas, mustard and daikon radish seeds, contingent on the time of year.
To be eco-friendly during crop production, the owners said the farm repurposes its own chicken manure, sourced from covered areas, to fertilize produce as top cover.
The owners added that they have prohibited the use of chemicals on the farm for 30 years to ensure the procurement of high-quality, nontoxic products.
Look for the Shelly’s Farm booth at the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market 4-8 p.m. Thursdays on State Street in front of the Assistance League building.
For more information on Shelly’s Farm, email shelly@shellysfarmfresh.com or visit shellysfarmfresh.com.
For more information on the weekly Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, visit pcfma.org/losaltos or tinyurl.com/45zyenen.
