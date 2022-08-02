Shelly’s Farm

Shelly’s Farm employees sell poultry and eggs at a recent Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market.

 Shiva Zokaei/Town Crier Intern

Shelly’s Farm, new to the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market this season, employs pasture-raised chickens for egg and meat production.

Based in Brentwood, the small business was founded in 1999.

