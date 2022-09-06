As summer turns to fall, businesses across Los Altos are celebrating openings, while a national brand returned with a pop-up for a limited time.
September to see flurry of opening celebrations
- By Katherine Simpson
-
- Updated
- 0
By Katherine Simpson
Katherine Simpson is a reporter covering the city of Los Altos and business for the Town Crier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Stories
-
Puppy wedding bouquets? It happened in Los Altos
-
Brands, boots and serious hats: Modern ranch wedding celebrates styles made for work
-
Man falls to death from parking structure in Mtn. View
-
Los Altos poised to double its number of affordable housing units
-
Bike/ped striping ahead for Edith, but a problem intersection remains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments