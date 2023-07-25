Tech Showcase

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce’s Tech Showcase drew a record-breaking crowd to Civic Center Plaza Thursday. The two-day showcase also included panels on autonomous vehicles and medical technology.

 Zoe Schauer/Special to the Town Crier

The eighth annual Technology Showcase drew a record-breaking crowd to Mountain View’s Civic Center Plaza last week that peaked at approximately 600 people – marking a 20% increase in turnout compared to last year and the largest in-person showcase post-pandemic, according to Lenka Wright, chief communications officer for the city.

In addition to panels on medical technology and autonomous vehicles July 19, a variety of companies and groups exhibited their innovative products outdoors Thursday. Hosted by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, attendees received coupons to local downtown businesses alongside informational pamphlets provided by the city.

