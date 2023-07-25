The eighth annual Technology Showcase drew a record-breaking crowd to Mountain View’s Civic Center Plaza last week that peaked at approximately 600 people – marking a 20% increase in turnout compared to last year and the largest in-person showcase post-pandemic, according to Lenka Wright, chief communications officer for the city.
In addition to panels on medical technology and autonomous vehicles July 19, a variety of companies and groups exhibited their innovative products outdoors Thursday. Hosted by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, attendees received coupons to local downtown businesses alongside informational pamphlets provided by the city.
Among the participants were the Mountain View High Spartan Robotics team, NASA and the nonprofit Hacker Dojo, a makerspace located at 855 Maude Ave. in Mountain View.
Hacker Dojo event coordinator Tiyanna Calderon said the organization’s programming includes 24/7 access to maker labs, technical instruction and public-speaking workshops.
“Our mission as a nonprofit is to give access to anyone who wants to learn about tech or pursue tech (an engaging place to do so),” she said. “Next year we’re looking to start more youth programs in robotics and coding.”
Between interactive learning, Hacker Dojo members can socialize, play table tennis and pitch design ideas. For those without a background in tech who are interested in joining, it may be an ideal place to get started – members are said to be eager to share their expertise but also to connect on a personal level.
“Think of this as a hackerspace that wants to maintain work-life balance,” Calderon said.
Jinxbot 3D Printing, 693 Calderon in Mountain View, which specializes in additive manufacturing, made a return appearance at the showcase this year.
“We print for hobbyists, inventors, small businesses, startups, even large companies,” said founder and inventor Jason Reynolds. “I’ve printed for Google, Tesla, Facebook, NASA, at times, just because we have a quick turnaround time (between 40 and 72 hours for most projects).”
Additive manufacturing is centered on generating new material instead of removing it when engineering a product. It is a similar framework to using a hot glue gun or laying cement, only much more technical. When Reynolds receives an order, often sent as an STL file (essentially a basic design), he dumps it into a slicer. The slicer is a separate program where machine operators can make customized edits. Then it’s as simple as pressing “print.”
The primary material used for Jinxbot designs is poly lactic acid, a sugar-based plastic that’s recyclable and compostable. Its largest printer, however, uses Nylon 11 Powder, a biocompatible material used to create a plethora of items, including prosthetic limbs.
AI enters the chat
Neighborhood partner Google featured its artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, unveiled in March. A competitor to ChatGPT, it is making waves in industry, education and learning, and is now free for public use.
Also in the spotlight was autonomous robo-taxi company Waymo, based in Mountain View. Representatives said they hoped to be approved to operate fully in San Francisco by as soon as the end of the year. Competitors Kodiak, Aurora and Gatik also had vehicles on display.
LinkedIn promoted its partnership with NOVAworks, an equal employment opportunity agency. Operating out of Sunnyvale and San Mateo, NOVAworks provides customized services and training to enter or pivot within the dynamic Silicon Valley workforce. Offering access to free workshops, career advising and resume revamping, NOVAworks celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.
The Mountain View Public Library, represented by employees from its adult and children’s divisions, distributed robot paper crafts complete with glue sticks and scissors.
While attendees could receive library cards on the spot, ambassadors also promoted free programs and services such as an online accredited high school partnership, upcoming performances and community concerts. A library representative reported that summer has been a busy season for book-loving children and teens.
“Over 1,000 kids signed up for the summer reading program,” said a library spokesperson.
Enthusiasts who reach their summer reading goal receive a free book of their choice from a designated collection the library offers.
Those leaving the venue could stop by one last booth – Oren’s Hummus. Located at 126 Castro St., the restaurant offered complimentary samples. Featuring both traditional pita bread and a gluten-free alternative, Oren’s accommodates those with gluten allergies, sensitivities or celiac disease.
Oren’s has locations throughout the South Bay and also sells its products at the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market 4-8 p.m. Thursdays.
With long-standing partners continuing to foster their relationships and involvement with the city of Mountain View, alongside new affiliations being established every year, the Technology Showcase aims to be a staple of Mountain View’s future-oriented innovation.
