Holiday Stroll

Present on Main Street welcomes shoppers during the Los Altos Village Association’s Holiday Stroll Friday night.

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Singers brought a joyful noise to many corners of downtown Friday during the Los Altos Village Association’s Holiday Stroll.

Merchants stayed open late and, in some cases, put out refreshments for passersby.

