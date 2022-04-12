Rustic House Oyster Bar and Grill on Main Street in downtown Los Altos recently debuted a banquet hall fit for all types of events – weddings, work parties and more.
Opened last month, the hall can accommodate approximately 100 people standing and 60 seated, according to staff, and features a separate bar and lounge area. Guests will be able to enter through a private entrance around the corner at 255 Second St.
Staff said Rustic House also plans to use the space for events, beginning with a sold-out wine tasting April 20.
The restaurant will coordinate a special meal and accommodate dietary restrictions.
To inquire about booking the room, email jerry@rustichouselosaltos.com.