Who would have thought the gift of healing crystals to an ailing mother would have inspired the launch of the long-running decorative rocks and minerals retailer Nature Gallery?
More than 30 years down the line, owner Carol Garsten is closing her downtown Los Altos business to pursue other interests.
“My lease is up at the end of the year, so that was the line drawn in the sand – you know, this is the time,” Garsten told the Town Crier.
Garsten plans to celebrate 30 years in the business – the past 11 at her Los Altos location on State Street – with a Nov. 6 celebration at her store. A “retirement sale” is set to begin today and run through Dec. 24.
“Everything will be on sale, including the furnishings,” she said. “The only thing that could change that plan is if someone shows up in the weeks ahead and says they want to buy the business.”
It’s been a long, fruitful retail career for Garsten, a former filmmaker from Southern California, who started Nature Gallery in 1989 after working through her mother’s medical crisis.
“When my mom was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer, my life took a turn that I could never have imagined,” Garsten said.
According to Garsten, she turned to the “healing powers” of crystals to aid in mother Norma Tager’s initial recovery. Tager died in 1996.
When a major Writer’s Guild of America strike shut down the film industry for nine months in 1989, Garsten joined forces with her mother to launch Nature Gallery in San Luis Obispo.
“When the strike ended, there was so much stress looking for film work,” she recalled. “While supporting Norma through her illness, I realized that stress is a big cause of disease – and that life is fleeting. My mom and I had become even closer during her illness. I believe our close connection and our shared passion for the beauty of the earth became the inspiration for Nature Gallery.”
The beginnings of the business were modest.
“I set up card tables to showcase crystals in our first location – during the national Boy Scout Jamboree,” she recalled.
Garsten eventually set up shop in Palo Alto, moving there in 1994 to be closer to family. Nature Gallery operated out of Town & Country Village for 17 years, before the sale of the shopping center to new owners prompted her move to Los Altos.
Community contributions
The long-term success of her business had every bit to do with Garsten’s skills as a marketer as much as the museum-quality fossils, minerals, geodes and related furniture and jewelry she was selling. Throughout her career, Garsten has been a high-profile presence, getting involved in business organizations and participating in local events. After moving to Los Altos, she played a major role in the development of the monthly First Friday events in downtown Los Altos. The events offer live entertainment, games and activities, extended evening hours for retailers and special promotions for businesses.
She also hosted yearly local youth art exhibits, including the “Young at Art” exhibit with the Rotary Club of Los Altos. The current student art exhibit is on display at the gallery through Oct. 30.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Garsten’s business curiously thrived as other retailers struggled. She said the gallery had its best sales year ever in 2021.
“And 2022 is shaping up to be even better,” she said.
Why?
“During the pandemic, when I closed the doors of the gallery, I worked my tail off,” Garsten said. “Even though I had never wanted to sell online, I knew it was necessary. … I met with customers through my virtual window and I personally delivered treasures to my local clients instead of shipping them. I stayed in touch with them with inspirational weekly emails.”
Garsten had an additional theory for her success.
“People gravitate to treasures from the earth when times get tough,” she said. “People have traveled from around the Bay Area to Nature Gallery because it is a very special place. They say, ‘It feels comfortable in here.’ They want to surround themselves with things that make them feel grounded. … And in turn, they helped their family and colleagues connect with the world by giving them one-of-a-kind gifts.”
What’s next?
“I have a lot of ideas of what I might do,” Garsten said about her next chapter in life. “I might start a marketing company. … I’m not moving out of the area. I love Los Altos. This town is so unique. It feels safe – it’s just an easy place to come to.”
Nature Gallery is located at 296 State St. For more information, call (650) 327-8700 or email carol@naturegallery.com.
