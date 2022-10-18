Nature Gallery

Carol Garsten plans to close Nature Gallery, located on State Street in downtown Los Altos, by the end of 2022. She has operated the business for 30-plus years.

 Courtesy of Carol Garsten

Who would have thought the gift of healing crystals to an ailing mother would have inspired the launch of the long-running decorative rocks and minerals retailer Nature Gallery?

More than 30 years down the line, owner Carol Garsten is closing her downtown Los Altos business to pursue other interests.

