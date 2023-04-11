Stephen Field

Stephen Field sits outside his family home in Los Altos.

 Courtesy of Stephen Field

Stephen Field, born and raised in Los Altos, left his hometown for New York at age 20 to pursue a career in the arts. He returned in February 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, to his family home on Raquel Lane to care for his ill mother and her husband.

Field said he believed the house, which has been in the family since approximately 1968, would remain under his care after his mother’s death in November 2021. His mother, once a real estate agent, worked with an attorney to clearly state in her will and trust that her son would stay in the home to care for her husband, then keep the house into his retirement years.

