Stephen Field, born and raised in Los Altos, left his hometown for New York at age 20 to pursue a career in the arts. He returned in February 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, to his family home on Raquel Lane to care for his ill mother and her husband.
Field said he believed the house, which has been in the family since approximately 1968, would remain under his care after his mother’s death in November 2021. His mother, once a real estate agent, worked with an attorney to clearly state in her will and trust that her son would stay in the home to care for her husband, then keep the house into his retirement years.
A few days after Field’s mother died, however, the future he had envisioned became less assured. A family acquaintance working in real estate offered to help sell the house and organize an estate or garage sale. Field declined, saying he had no intention of selling it. The friend told Field how Proposition 19, passed in the November 2020 election, would affect the house’s property tax, and the amount of tax he would have to pay if he opted to keep it would be based on a complete property reassessment.
“And that was kind of my very harsh initiation to what Prop. 19 was,” Field said.
Proposition 19, formally known as the Property Tax Transfers, Exemptions, and Revenue for Wildfire Agencies and Counties Amendment, narrowly passed, with approval from just 51% of California voters.
Many supported the proposition because it allows homeowners who are severely disabled, age 55 or older, or whose homes were destroyed in a disaster or wildfire to transfer their primary residence’s property tax base value to their new residence, regardless of location in the state.
But Michael Gilfix, principal attorney at Gilfix & La Poll Associates and Town Crier “Elder Law” columnist, said Proposition 19 also removed protections for intergenerational property transfers, including those from propositions 13 and 58.
Proposition 13 rolled back property taxes and kept them low. Proposition 58 built on Proposition 13 and allowed property to be passed from parents to children, including children who didn’t live in the houses passed down, without a property tax increase.
“(Proposition 19) makes it very difficult and sometimes impossible for the next generation to retain ownership of real property,” Gilfix said in a phone call.
Gilfix has helped approximately 25 clients avoid the tax reassessments, but the process is multifaceted and often takes six months or so. He said most people don’t know about the ramifications until it’s too late.
Field, who remains in his family home after his mother’s husband death last December, is making the biannual tax payments using his life savings. He expects he’ll have to move by the middle of the summer, when the money runs out.
The house is Field’s primary residence, which allowed for a $1 million exclusion. The exemption was significant, he said, but it still didn’t make much of a difference because the taxes are still high.
“When I moved back to Los Altos to care for my mom and her husband, I put my roots down again here,” he said. “This house is part of my soul, as anyone who’s had a home for 50 years will tell you, so I had the expectation when I returned here and gave up my life and career in New York, that this is where I would stay and spend the rest of my days. And lo and behold, Proposition 19 is now taking that away from me.”
He noted he faced two options: selling or renting out the property. Because he wants to keep the house, which reminds him of his mother and all the memories he’s had there, he is probably going to move to another Bay Area city and rent out the property.
“Realistically, it’s probably a good idea for me to leave the area just to have it be more affordable,” he said. “So, the tax is basically displacing me to the point where I’m priced out of my own hometown.”
Field has been encouraging state leaders and neighbors to throw support behind a bill introduced March 15 – dubbed Property Taxation: Principal Residence and Family Home Transfers, co-written by Southern California’s State Sen. Kelly Seyarto of District 32 and Assemblymember Phillip Chen of District 55 – which would undo the tax reassessment in familial intergenerational property transfers.
Gilfix doubts the proposed legislation will pass, partly because it was penned by Republicans and because not many people know about the bill or the impacts of Prop. 19.
He added that a petition to repeal Proposition 19 failed to secure enough signatures last year, which he also attributed to voters not knowing about its tax repercussions.
“It will take a voter initiative, which may or may not happen at some point over the next 10 years as people learn about the property tax impact of Prop. 19, so we can fix it,” Gilfix said.
