Redwood Grill has expanded beyond Redwood City, recently opening a new location at Rancho Shopping Center in Los Altos. The soft opening was held Oct. 17.
Redwood Grill serves American staples such as burgers, sandwiches and salads, as well as various specialty items. Although many of the items from the Redwood City location are featured on the Los Altos menu, there are also new additions, such as the Shrimpcargot and Tuna Poke Tostadas.
Founder, owner and operator Renee Barton said she opened the original Redwood Grill in 2016 as a go-to neighborhood restaurant in an area where there wasn’t one. As time went on, the restaurant attracted people from other areas, motivating her to expand beyond a neighborhood place.
The Los Altos interior, however, still carries the same comfortable, rustic feeling of the Redwood City location, Barton said. Several historical pictures of Rancho Shopping Center adorn the walls, accompanied by Rancho Reporter newspaper clippings.
“We really do appreciate the history behind these locations, these places, these communities,” Barton added. “We want people to come out and (notice) that (these details) are familiar to them. Or maybe they’re just walking in for the first time, and they’re thinking, ‘Oh, this is so cool. I did not know that this place has been around for so long.’”
The Los Altos location is open for lunch 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, with plans to open for weekend brunch and dinner once Barton can hire the staff (she is currently conducting interviews).
“We are trying to be thoughtful about how we’re opening up to deliver the type of experience that this community is going to want to have,” she said.
According to Barton, the feedback on the location has been positive so far, and she is excited to continue to grow in Los Altos.
“My whole family is from the Bay Area, so it’s a special thing that we could build a business here,” she said. “It means a lot
Giving back to the community has been central to Redwood Grill’s philosophy. Barton revealed her favorite aspect of her job as an owner is seeing the impact Redwood Grill has on people.
“It makes me feel so good when people come and celebrate special events at the restaurant,” she said. “It brings me a lot of joy to be in a place where people can gather. It’s a time when people can connect and see people they haven’t seen for a long time. It’s not only (about) seeing people happy and having special moments at the Grill, but also being a part of the community.”
Redwood Grill is located at 680 Fremont Ave. For more information, call (650) 977-0125 or visit rwgrill.com.
