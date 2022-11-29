Redwood Grill

Redwood Grill recently opened at Rancho Shopping Center, serving burgers, sandwiches and other American staples.

 Parth Tare/Town Crier intern

Redwood Grill has expanded beyond Redwood City, recently opening a new location at Rancho Shopping Center in Los Altos. The soft opening was held Oct. 17.

Redwood Grill serves American staples such as burgers, sandwiches and salads, as well as various specialty items. Although many of the items from the Redwood City location are featured on the Los Altos menu, there are also new additions, such as the Shrimpcargot and Tuna Poke Tostadas.

