Redwood Grill plans to open a location at Rancho Shopping Center in Los Altos this spring.
Housed in the former Bell Tower Cafe, the new outpost will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, with breakfast-brunch on weekends only.
Renee Barton, operating owner and founder of Redwood Grill, said the restaurant will bear similarities to the original eatery, located in the Woodside Plaza neighborhood of Redwood City.
“We put a lot of energy into creating a rustic, warm vibe – a place you’ll see people you know, where you can catch up with friends and local neighbors,” Barton said.
The menu will include everything from salads to burgers alongside other specialty items.
For more information on Redwood Grill, visit rwgrill.com.