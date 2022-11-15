If you want solar panels, be careful when evaluating installation offers. Con artists use misleading sales tactics and outright lies to trick homeowners out of money and personal information.
If you’ve received an offer for “free solar panels,” it’s likely a scam. Here’s what you should know.
How the scam works
Someone contacts you through email, phone, social media or even in person, as in many cases reported to BBB Scam Tracker. They pretend to be a solar company salesperson. The “representative” has a special offer: They can install solar panels on your home at a very low cost – or even at no charge. The amazing deal is only available for a limited time, so you must act now!
From here, the scam can take several turns. In some versions, the scammer is after your personal information. They ask you to fill out forms with your banking details “to see if you qualify.” Other times, the “solar rep” claims you need to pay upfront costs but promises you will be reimbursed by a (nonexistent) government program.
BBB Scam Tracker has seen numerous reports of this kind of scam. One homeowner was approached by a door-to-door salesperson claiming he could get a new roof plus solar equipment, with a government rebate for 26% off cost, essentially paying for the new roof. After doing his research, the homeowner found that while a government rebate program existed, the salesperson was misrepresenting it to make a sale.
How to avoid the scam
There are ways to avoid the scam.
• Do your research. Genuine incentive programs and reputable solar energy contractors do exist. Before you accept an unsolicited offer, do some research on solar companies in your area. Investigate each company’s reputation and business practices before you consider signing a contract for services.
• Don’t give in to high-pressure sales tactics. Con artists want to provoke an emotional reaction that would cause you to give in to their requests without thinking it through. Take your time and know that a legitimate company won’t pressure you to act. If someone is using aggressive sales tactics on you, it’s best to cut off communication immediately.
• Get competing bids. If you plan on going solar, contact several solar installers and get bids from each company. If someone is pulling a con, they will be much easier to spot this way.
• Ask plenty of questions and consider the answers. Ask questions about any aspect of a contract or proposal you don’t understand. If the company gets upset about your questions, refuses to answer them or is vague with its answers, consider it a red flag.
