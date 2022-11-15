Solar

Illustration by Tiffany Yu/Town Crier Intern

If you want solar panels, be careful when evaluating installation offers. Con artists use misleading sales tactics and outright lies to trick homeowners out of money and personal information.

If you’ve received an offer for “free solar panels,” it’s likely a scam. Here’s what you should know.

