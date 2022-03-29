Real estate prices continue to climb in Los Altos and beyond.
Prices in Santa Clara County are rising at a robust rate, according to data compiled by Aculist, an MLSListings company that tracks MLS sales. Locally, median prices on single-family homes sold through the MLS are up 86% in Los Altos Hills and 12% in Los Altos compared to the same time last year.
Q: Why are prices climbing so dramatically?
A: A combination of factors.
• Declining inventory. Traditionally, January starts off with less inventory than the prior year, and this year is no different in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, Aculist reported.
• Pent-up demand from the early days of the pandemic.
• Low interest rates. Yes, they are heading up, but they are still rather low compared to historical numbers. It wasn’t that long ago that interest rates were in double digits.
• Stock market wealth. Many local buyers work for tech companies that have seen rather dramatic growth in their stocks the past few years.
Q: Will this trend change?
A: Probably not dramatically, though rising interest rates will make borrowing money more expensive, which may impact demand a bit. Forces outside the local market – the war in Ukraine, inflation, politics, etc. – could impact prices, but it’s just too early to tell.
I expect prices to continue to rise through 2022.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. For more information, call (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.