Proposition 19 took effect in the middle of 2021, and we are just beginning to see the reality of some of its provisions.
The stated goal of the proposition was to allow for the transfer of the assessed value from the sale of your home to the new replacement home you purchase, for the calculation of property taxes. The idea was that some homeowners – especially seniors – were not moving because they would face substantially higher property-tax bills in the new house. The thought was that this would free up some housing, allowing new families to move in.
One of the provisions of Proposition 19 involves how the property taxes are calculated when the property is sold/transferred after the death of the owners.
Here, I will just discuss one situation: when the owner of the property passes and the family/trustees will be selling the property. It used to be that, assuming the house was sold fairly quickly (usually within about six months), the existing property tax would jump up for the new owners and be assessed at the purchase price, but the seller’s property tax would essentially remain unchanged.
Now, with the death of the owner – and assuming that the house is being sold or transferred to someone outside the family – the county Assessor’s Office will reassess the property to current market value as of the date of death, and property taxes will begin accruing at that new rate. The impact of this can be substantial.
Here is an example: Mr. and Mrs. Homeowner buy a house in Los Altos in 1975 for $150,000. Their property tax today would probably be based on a value of approximately $500,000 (resulting in a $6,000 annual property-tax bill).
Let’s say Mr. and Mrs. Homeowner die in spring and their heirs spend part of the year cleaning up the home before selling it the following spring for $4 million. The heirs should expect a bill from the county tax collector for an additional $40,000. What the tax collector assumes is that the value of the property went up to $4 million on the date of death, and therefore the tax collected will be based on that value rather than the old Proposition 13 value of $500,000.
These bills can come quickly or arrive months later. The timing is driven by when the county learns of the death of the owner. Sometimes an affidavit of death is filed right away, and sometimes the county learns of the death when the house is sold.
The takeaway from all of this is that the heirs/trustees should remember that this supplemental tax bill may arrive long after the house is sold, so funds should be withheld to cover the bill when it does arrive. Normally, the title company is responsible for collecting property taxes, but if the county doesn’t know of the death, it can’t create a supplemental bill.
If you are handling a trust, be sure to check with both your tax adviser and your title company to ensure that you understand how your situation will be impacted. And just a reminder: Proposition 19 has nothing to do with capital gains taxes.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments