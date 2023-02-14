If you’re like me, you have cans of paint from the last century, pesticides that have been subsequently banned, lots of dead batteries and fertilizer for the lawn you took out years ago.
What do you do with all that? The worst thing to do is put it into your garbage can, because it will just go into the landfill. Fortunately, there are several other options to consider.
Q: What is the best way to get rid of most household hazardous waste?
A: Most every county has its own program to deal with this waste – and Santa Clara County is no exception. Visit the county’s Household Hazardous Waste Program website at hhw.sccgov.org/home to learn all about its programs. Some cities have their own programs, so be sure to check first.
Q: Are there drop-off locations?
A: Yes. On that same hazardous waste website, click “Make an Appointment.” That will take you to a page with a calendar. Click the date and location (there are just two: San Jose and San Martin). You will then be asked to choose an available time slot. Next, you will be asked for your contact information and to list approximately what you will be bringing (an estimate is fine; they aren’t checking, they are just trying to get a general idea of what to expect). The maximum you’re allowed to bring in one trip is 125 pounds worth of waste.
A: Just put all of your containers in an old cardboard box, plastic crate, etc., and load it in your trunk or the back of your SUV.
Q: What do I do when I get to the drop-off location?
A: It’s quite amazing. There will be signs everywhere directing you where to drive. Stay in your car and follow the arrows. You’ll be greeted by a worker who will confirm your appointment and your ID (be sure it matches your address) and ask you to pop your trunk. They will do a quick check while you remain in your car before sending you on to the next station, where an army of workers in cleanroom suits take everything out of your trunk, close it and send you on your way. My average time for the entire drop-off is approximately 90 seconds.
A: Nearly all household hazardous waste: aerosols; batteries of all kinds; fluorescent bulbs; garden chemicals/fertilizers/pest control; cleaning products; propane tanks; motor oil and filters; car fluids; pool chemicals; flammable liquids; helium tanks; and paints and stains.
Q: What won’t they accept?
A: They don’t accept containers larger than 5 gallons; 55-gallon drums; ammunition; biohazards; explosives; fireworks; heaters/space heaters; industrial size O2 and CO2 cylinders, insulation/fiberglass and other construction materials; marine and air flares; medical waste; mattresses; precious metals; radioactive waste; refrigerators, freezers or appliances; regular trash and recyclable items; tires; toilets; and wood/treated wood.
Q: Are there other options?
A: Yes. Most paint stores accept used paint. Many hardware stores
accept batteries and some kinds of light bulbs. Some waste-management companies collect used motor oil, batteries, etc.
Q: Is there a cost for any of these options?
A: No – they are 100% free. As an added bonus, you’ll feel great about helping the environment.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments