A prop bet in sports, short for “proposition bet,” is a wager that is not directly tied to the final score or outcome of the game.

In 2022, people wagered $7 billion on the Super Bowl, much of it on prop bets. One year later, an estimated $16 billion was wagered on the Super Bowl, with a good chunk of that on prop bets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.