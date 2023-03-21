A prop bet in sports, short for “proposition bet,” is a wager that is not directly tied to the final score or outcome of the game.
In 2022, people wagered $7 billion on the Super Bowl, much of it on prop bets. One year later, an estimated $16 billion was wagered on the Super Bowl, with a good chunk of that on prop bets.
Thirty-six states and Washington, D.C., now allow legal betting on sports, powered by the ease of putting a few bucks down through digital devices.
Anyone seeking Super Bowl prop bets can now browse more than 1,000 options at leading sportsbook sites.
These prop bets include: how long the national anthem will last; what color of Gatorade will be poured over the winning coach; whether the coin flipped before the game will land on heads or tails; how long the halftime show will last; and who will score the first touchdown.
I was thinking that to spice up the ongoing saga of the Oakland A’s and their pursuit of a new ballpark at Howard Terminal or a still-to-be-determined location in Las Vegas, why not create a “Parallel Path of Prop Bets” relating to the process?
• When will the A’s sign a binding legal contract to build a new ballpark?
• On what date will John Fisher, who has owned the team for 18 years, hold his first press conference?
• When will the last “Rooted in Oakland” banner be removed at the Oakland Coliseum?
• What will the A’s attendance be in 2023?
• How many games will the team win this season?
• On what date will Fisher, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred meet to discuss the ongoing negotiations to build a $12 billion urban ballpark at Howard Terminal?
• If Fisher sells the A’s, who will the buyer be?
Let your first A’s prop drop!
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive in professional sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments