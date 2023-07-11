David Leonhardt, a reporter at The New York Times, uncovered research from a pair of Princeton University economists who statistically compared economic performance under all American presidents since Harry Truman.
Alan Blinder and Mark Watson found that growth was better under Democrats than under Republicans, regardless of whatever measure was used. In particular, real GDP growth (that is, above inflation), one of the most common measures of economic performance, showed a large difference. The results were also statistically significant, meaning they can’t be explained by coincidence or luck.
It made no difference which party controlled Congress. The pattern also held regardless of the level of deficit spending in each of the different administrations (which surprisingly was higher under the Republican presidents). The results suggest that among political events, economic performance is most influenced by presidential election outcomes. That’s been far from intuitively obvious to me, let alone that Democrats have so consistently held the edge.
Much of Blinder and Watson’s research also focuses on trying to understand the causes of the difference. They believed that greater business and consumer spending under Democratic presidents were key contributors to economic growth, particularly during the first years of their administrations.
But there’s no evidence that the difference was caused by better fiscal or monetary policies implemented by either party. The two researchers suggest that the Democrats might have benefited more from lesser oil shocks (possibly due to foreign policy), greater defense spending, higher productivity and possibly stronger concurrent international economic growth. The latter implication is that the U.S. does better when the rest of the world also does better. But they caution that more study is needed.
Leonhardt goes further in surmising that it might be because Republican economic policy since 1980 has been based almost exclusively around tax cuts for the wealthy. He asserts that there’s no evidence that tax cuts improve economic growth except when tax rates have been very high, a situation not seen in the U.S. for many decades. Recent cases in point: The GDP growth rate did not increase after President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut, yet did improve after President Bill Clinton’s tax increase in 1993.
Numerous economists with whom Leonhardt shared the data were unable to offer an explanation. I can’t either. But the takeaway for investors and savers remains what it always has been. Don’t alter your strategy according to the latest presidential election or any political outlook you may have. Continue to follow your investment strategy. You might miss out on an opportunity or two, but if you’re confident in the way you or your financial planner constructed your investment portfolio, you likely won’t go wrong in the long term.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors (DBA: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor). For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.
