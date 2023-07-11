David Leonhardt, a reporter at The New York Times, uncovered research from a pair of Princeton University economists who statistically compared economic performance under all American presidents since Harry Truman.

Alan Blinder and Mark Watson found that growth was better under Democrats than under Republicans, regardless of whatever measure was used. In particular, real GDP growth (that is, above inflation), one of the most common measures of economic performance, showed a large difference. The results were also statistically significant, meaning they can’t be explained by coincidence or luck.

