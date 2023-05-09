Right On! Refillery

Emily Ting refills bottles at her new downtown Los Altos store, Right On! Refillery.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Emily Ting, owner and founder of the recently opened Right On! Refillery in Los Altos, said the tipping point for changing her habits came when the plastic waste from her purchases no longer fit in her recycling bin.

Ting became more aware of how much plastic waste her family generated after having children – she and her husband have a 6-year-old and 4-year-old twins – especially during the pandemic.

