Like almost everyone in the golf industry, the PGA of America and Northern California PGA Section were surprised by the June 6 announcement of a potential pathway to a resolution of the dispute among the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

Much of the general public doesn’t know the difference between the PGA Tour and the PGA of America. The PGA of America and PGA Tour became two separate organizations in 1968. The PGA of America represents nearly 28,000 PGA teaching professionals at 10,000 golf facilities across the country, whereas the PGA Tour solely represents the tour players.

