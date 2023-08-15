Like almost everyone in the golf industry, the PGA of America and Northern California PGA Section were surprised by the June 6 announcement of a potential pathway to a resolution of the dispute among the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.
Much of the general public doesn’t know the difference between the PGA Tour and the PGA of America. The PGA of America and PGA Tour became two separate organizations in 1968. The PGA of America represents nearly 28,000 PGA teaching professionals at 10,000 golf facilities across the country, whereas the PGA Tour solely represents the tour players.
I have served on the board of the Northern California PGA Foundation for several years. PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the foundation’s flagship program. Taught by PGA and LPGA professionals, it is an introductory golf program free to military veterans and those on active duty.
PGA HOPE helps veterans with their mental and physical health, and provides social interaction to help them get out of isolation. PGA HOPE is the only golf program for veterans taught by PGA pros who have been specifically trained in adaptive golf teaching methods to work with disabled veterans. PGA HOPE is supported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a form of rehabilitation that can be prescribed by recreational and physical therapists.
The PGA Tour/LIV partnership does not involve the PGA of America, PGA Reach, PGA HOPE or the PGA professionals. The PGA of America, its sections and PGA professionals across the country remain focused on growing the game and impacting lives through golf.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos. A local resident, he has more than 30 years of experience as an executive for professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer teams.
