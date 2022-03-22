After years working in the tech industry and traveling for work, Erika
Carrero discovered a gap in the market for luxury shoes.
“When I would travel for work, trips were pretty intense. … I needed to wear shoes that were both stylish and comfortable,” the Los Altos resident said. “Constantly wearing high heels all day, I couldn’t find the right shoes.”
Although she said it started as a joke, Carrero put her passion for fashion and style to the test by looking into starting her own luxury shoe brand – and Elizée was born.
“My journey started years before I actually founded it, as I was doing a lot of research in the industry,” Carrero said. “When I was traveling for work, I would usually take a week off or some days off, in London (to visit) the National School of Fashion or tour factories in Milan. ... I went to areas with a lot of artists. I was literally knocking on doors to understand their processes.”
This happened when Perennial EdTech, the company Carrero had been working for as chief financial officer, was sold. Feeling it was the right time to explore a new path, she launched Elizée in December 2019.
Designed for comfort
Carrero said Elizée shoes are made with a plush contour insole for comfort and feature designs that combine functional elements, such as straps and cross straps for security. Some of the designs were inspired by Carrero’s own experiences.
“Right before the pandemic, I went to Aspen with my friends,” she said. “We went for a hike in these amazing caves and when I was putting together ideas for my collection, I put a mood board with all the different pictures. If you look carefully in my collection, there’s metallic tones and snakeskin, but that really comes from the rocks that I had seen in my hikes. So, it’s an amazing process to put what catches your eye all together in one place.”
As Elizée launched only a few months before the onset of the pandemic, Carrero faced challenges early on.
“We had started thinking about the collection and then all of a sudden COVID hit,” she said. “I was supposed to go to Italy at that time, but the world was closing. Not being able to be present through a lot of the creative process – but we managed, we sent the prototypes back and forth.”
Despite the initial setbacks, Elizée has grown steadily since the introduction of the first collection last July; Carrero said the company is now processing up to 40 orders per month. The shoes are also sold in a few shops.
“There are currently two boutiques in the Napa region,” she said. “I’m quite excited about that; they’ve been favorites with women in that area. … They sold out within a week.”
Before that, she held a shoe party at a friend’s house, bringing her line for women to try on.
“That was an eye-opening experience at the beginning of my journey,” Carrero said. “And I thought I really need to get into a store, even though my plan was originally more direct-to-consumer online. I think now there’s a little bit of a change in terms of how people are buying in general. I think having that in a store – face-to-face, touching the leather, seeing the quality of the shoes – is very important. I’m really looking forward to partnering with a boutique in the Bay Area.”
For more information, visit elizeeshoes.com.