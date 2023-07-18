Tech Showcase

An attendee, left, interacts with an exhibitor at last year’s Technology Showcase in Mountain View. The event returns this week.

 Courtesy of Peter Katz

Organizers expect the eighth annual Technology Showcase – kicking off tonight with a panel discussion and running through Thursday in downtown Mountain View – to have the largest turnout since the pandemic forced the event to temporarily move online.

“The showcase generally draws about 600 to 800 people,” said Peter Katz, president and CEO of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, organizer of the event, “but we can handle more if they come. We’d love to have them.”

