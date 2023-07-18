Organizers expect the eighth annual Technology Showcase – kicking off tonight with a panel discussion and running through Thursday in downtown Mountain View – to have the largest turnout since the pandemic forced the event to temporarily move online.
“The showcase generally draws about 600 to 800 people,” said Peter Katz, president and CEO of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, organizer of the event, “but we can handle more if they come. We’d love to have them.”
While global tech companies Google Inc. and NASA are event headliners, local businesses will be participating as well. Evodyne Robotics, offering programs for middle and high school students, and community makerspace Hacker Dojo are also expected to take part.
The free two-day event will feature an opening Autonomous Vehicle panel 5-7 p.m. today at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts’ SecondStage, 500 Castro St. Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks is slated to moderate the panel, which will include representatives from Aurora, Gatik, Waymo and Kodiak. The panel will be livestreamed and recorded, but organizers encourage attendees to check out the interactive event in person.
The exhibits will be on display 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Civic Center Plaza, with opportunities to interact with technology and products and converse face-to-face with inventors and company representatives. Self-driving vehicles will be among the displays.
In past years, NASA brought parts of the space station for its exhibits and “is likely to bring one of their trailers (again this year),” Katz said. “It really could be an out-of-this-world experience.”
Additionally, the Mountain View High School robotics team will return with another student-constructed creation; past projects have breathed fire and released projectiles. Jinxbot, a 3D printing company specializing in prototyping, additive manufacturing and final product creation, will be back this year as well.
The event wraps up Thursday evening with a final panel, Medical Technology, scheduled 4-6 p.m. at
MVCPA’s SecondStage. Representatives from Fogarty Innovation, El Camino Health and Stanford Medicine Children’s Health will discuss their research and the trends ahead and explain why Mountain View is the ideal place for their technology.
To register for the Autonomous Vehicle Panel, visit tinyurl.com/
