Although we may not be able to control the world around us, we can control and contribute to the beauty of our own home and neighborhood.
While out on a summertime evening stroll, stop for a moment to look at the street view of your own home. Take a few photos from different angles to see, really see, what you present to others on their evening strolls or dog walks.
One way to bring a new look to your curb appeal is to paint the front door. There are so many beautiful colors available at paint stores, which can feel overwhelming at first, but the fun begins with the hunt for the right shade. Some paint stores have brochures featuring front-door color suggestions, or look online for inspiration (try Pinterest, for example).
On your neighborhood walk, look at the colors on nearby front doors and see if one of those inspires you. Is your house style one that would look best with the colors of nature, the sky or the sea, or would it be time to choose a warm orange or bright green?
If you’re still uncertain, I think that nearly all front doors can be beautiful in pure white or pure black. Semigloss or gloss works to hide fingerprints and also provide a more formal look.
Look at the door frame as well. And don’t forget the threshold – should it be the color of the door or the trim color of your house?
It might be time for a new doorknob set (perhaps install a keypad), and while you’re at it, add a fresh doormat and put your old one at another door. Take a gander at your tired mailbox trying its best to hold up that red flag whenever you ask it to on that crooked post. Sometimes a coat of spray paint is all it needs, and the post can be painted white or black. These thoughts are only meant to say: Stop, take a breath and see how you could cheer up your home with a little color.
Remember, life is short – and it is only paint! If the color on the little chip takes you by surprise when it covers the entire door and you aren’t happy, just paint it again. Chalk it up to experience, buy locally when you can and keep on learning and having summer fun.
If you don’t feel like taking on a project like this, I suspect that a college student in the neighborhood might be looking to make a few extra bucks.
Post a notice to your online neighborhood group.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. For more information, call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
