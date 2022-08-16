As much as we would like to think that buying and selling real estate is organized, controlled and rational, there are times when that is not the case. We are in one of those times now.

Right around June 1 – with rising interest rates, fears of a recession, a long-delayed vacation season and ever-increasing prices – buyers collectively decided to just take a break. The market typically slows down somewhat in mid-summer, but this year was a bit different. Sellers have gotten used to houses selling with multiple offers way over asking without needing to do much of anything to bring in buyers.

