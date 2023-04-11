In case you missed it, the state of California recently launched a program designed to help first-time home buyers get into the housing market.
Several rules and restrictions apply; however, it seems like it may actually help. There may be some downsides and it may have some unintended consequences, but the proof will be in the pudding.
Q: What are the main characteristics of California’s plan?
A: It is intended to help first-time home buyers, generously defined as not having owned a home in the past three years. It is a loan that provides up to 20% of the purchase price (or appraised value, whichever is lower) for the down payment. Buyers can put in a maximum of 10% of their own money. For this area, the essential maximum purchase price is just more than $1.5 million.
Q: How long do I have to live in the house?
A: There are no limits, but when you sell, depending on your income, you will repay the program either 15% or 20% of the appreciation. For example, if you buy a house for $1 million and sell it five years later for $1.2 million, you would repay the program 20% of $200,000, or $40,000.
Q: How much can I make and still qualify for the program?
A: California Housing Finance Agency income limits apply and are based on who is applying for the loan, so be sure to check with your lender for your situation; for a married couple, it could be up to $300,000.
Q: What are the interest rates?
A: As of last week, the interest rates are in the low 6% range, but rates will fluctuate.
Q: What if I have a low credit score?
A: There are certain minimums, but typically they allow up to 45% debt-to-income ratio (for principal, interest, taxes and insurance) with a credit score below 700, and 50% debt-to-income with a credit score above 700.
Q: Are the closing costs the same?
A: Typically, closing costs are a bit higher, and there is some required education that goes along with the program.
Q: How do I find out if I qualify?
A: The best way is to reach out to your trusted bank. I always suggest that you start with the institution where you already have a banking relationship. It could be a big bank, small local bank, credit union or investment house, but you will typically get better service if you start there. If that doesn’t work, let me know and I can give you some referrals.
One of the unintended consequences may be that when you give buyers more money to spend, they will spend it – and this may actually drive up housing prices.
The relatively modest $300 million fund available may not move the needle too much, but I’ll be watching it closely.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
