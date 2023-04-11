In case you missed it, the state of California recently launched a program designed to help first-time home buyers get into the housing market.

Several rules and restrictions apply; however, it seems like it may actually help. There may be some downsides and it may have some unintended consequences, but the proof will be in the pudding.

