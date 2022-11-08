Round Table

The Round Table Pizza on First Street served its last pizza on Halloween night.

 Parth Tare/Town Crier Intern

Round Table Pizza in downtown Los Altos has served its last slice. The restaurant, which opened on First Street nearly 60 years ago, closed permanently on Halloween.

Owners Pam and Dave Levens, who purchased the business in 1981 from the original owner, cited several reasons for the restaurant’s abrupt closure but mainly pointed to all of the construction taking place near their location at 399 First St.

