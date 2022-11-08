Round Table Pizza in downtown Los Altos has served its last slice. The restaurant, which opened on First Street nearly 60 years ago, closed permanently on Halloween.
Owners Pam and Dave Levens, who purchased the business in 1981 from the original owner, cited several reasons for the restaurant’s abrupt closure but mainly pointed to all of the construction taking place near their location at 399 First St.
“It’s blocked our pipes and it’s been a pain,” Pam said. “We lost a lot of customers.”
The couple, who leased the building, said their restaurant also encountered challenges the past three years that other downtown businesses have endured. Pam noted that their Round Table suffered a 20% customer loss through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and last year faced an Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit filed by Scott Johnson, who has sued thousands of businesses over ADA noncompliance, including several in Los Altos in recent years. The Levenses settled the suit, but the cost (more than $10,000) was one more hurdle to overcome.
“Our lease was up, and we just didn’t feel that we wanted to continue,” Pam said. “We were done.”
Katy Escobar, who managed the restaurant, said “people were surprised” about the sudden closure. Round Table was among the oldest restaurants in Los Altos and the second in a chain of 400 throughout the country (it was founded in Menlo Park in 1962).
Escobar, now seeking work, started at the restaurant 14 years ago.
“I knew the place because the owners were such nice people,” she said. “I didn’t even speak the language when I came here, (and) they still gave me the opportunity to work.”
Pam said her favorite memories of the restaurant involved the regular customers and local residents who supported the business.
“I knew their names, their orders,” she said. “It was nice because it was a small town and a small business.”
Pam added that she and husband Dave plan to retire after they clean up the restaurant and pack things up. Escobar doesn’t expect that to be easy for them; Dave started there as an employee 56 years ago.
“He was really sad,” Escobar said. “It was heartbreaking for him – like, it is really happening.”
As for the building, Pam said she doesn’t know what landowner Arlen Chou, a Los Altos resident, plans to do with it. A lot of housing has gone up on that part of First Street, with more to come.
“We had a good time,” Pam said. “We enjoyed owning the business, but Los Altos is outgrowing us.”
