The pandemic relief law the federal government passed last December included some significant changes to the college financial aid application process.

Here is a summary of some of the key provisions, together with some implications for families with children or grandchildren approaching college age. Most go into effect July 1, 2023, but the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form will be available Oct. 1 of this year.

