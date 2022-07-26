Krystal Starr, owner of iChakras and the newly opened iJuice in downtown Los Altos, has long been interested in healing of the mind, body and spirit.
Through iChakras, which launched at the corner of Main and First streets in 2016, she offers wellness services including meditation workshops and crystal healing, and she sought to open a companion business that would focus more intently on the physical aspect of wellness.
That passion for holistic healing is what brought iJuice to fruition. Directly attached to iChakras, the new juice shop on First Street offers made-to-order juices, teas and adaptogen drinks that aim to both please the body and the taste buds. While the nutritional quality of the offerings is iJuice’s No. 1 priority, Starr said she has no interest in health foods that sacrifice good taste for nutrition, noting that co-owner John Adams complements her vision.
“We have been a good combination, because he’s, like, ‘I have to make sure this is nutritionally dense,’ but I’m, like, ‘OK, but you have to make sure it tastes like we’re in Disneyland, too,’” Starr said.
On-the-go nutrition
The menu features approximately 15 cold-pressed juices, some fruit-heavy and others that more prominently feature vegetables. One of Starr’s favorites is a fruity yet subtly spicy drink appropriately named “I am a Firework,” with orange, pineapple, carrot, ginger, jalapeño, lemon and apple. “I am a Warrior” boasts grapes.
One of Adams’ motivations for creating the cafe alongside Starr is to provide individuals and families with quick, healthy options for on-the-go nutrition.
“Running around, trying to find something quick to grab that I know is healthy for (my kids), or for myself, is almost impossible,” Adams said. “And that is the goal here – that everything you see on that menu is what you get, and it’s going to be fresh. I’m going to have it myself and get it for my kids.”
“And they will actually drink it,” Starr added.
Another novel feature of the menu is the adaptogen beverages, nonalcoholic drinks that derive their mood-altering properties from herbs such as reishi mushrooms and ashwagandha.
Since its soft opening at this month’s Arts & Wine Festival, Starr has been pleasantly surprised by the success of iJuice.
“We’ve been blown away by how welcoming and excited everyone is,” she said. “It almost feels like family – they’re so excited for us.”
Starr and Adams are not feeling complacent about their joint venture, however. In keeping with their mission to create a holistic health experience, they aim to add services beyond their juices to further address clients’ well-being.
In the next few months, they plan to implement an IV drip service that enables customers to sign up by appointment for a “vitamin cocktail” injected directly into their bloodstream. Alongside iJuice holistic nutritional consultant Alexis Brock, Starr is also developing a health consultant program customized to each client.
Beyond the services they provide or plan to provide, Starr wants iJuice to become a social space for local residents, much like a bar – but without the alcohol. Although there are no specific dates set yet, Starr said to expect community events like art and poetry nights where people can hang out in a positive atmosphere that prioritizes wellness.
