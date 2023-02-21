Justine Darmanian

The Pan-Mass Challenge is a family affair for the Darmanians. Justine, second from left, works for the nonprofit; mom June, left, sister Leslie, third from left, and dad Aram, right, volunteer each year.

 Courtesy of Justine Darmanian

Los Altos native Justine Darmanian moved to Boston after college without a job but soon found an internship with a nonprofit that raises money for cancer treatment and research.

Ten years later, she is the new director of volunteer operations for the Pan-Mass Challenge, the largest bike-a-thon fundraiser in the country.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.