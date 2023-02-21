Los Altos native Justine Darmanian moved to Boston after college without a job but soon found an internship with a nonprofit that raises money for cancer treatment and research.
Ten years later, she is the new director of volunteer operations for the Pan-Mass Challenge, the largest bike-a-thon fundraiser in the country.
“It’s been a very great experience to do a bunch of different things and grow as my career grows within the PMC,” Darmanian said.
Darmanian’s involvement with the Pan-Mass Challenge began when she attended Sonoma State University. The Homestead High School graduate spent her summers with family in Cape Cod, Mass., and eventually became a camp counselor for Cape Cod Sea Camps, a program once associated with the PMC. Darmanian said she and the campers often enjoyed cheering on the cyclists as they rode through the camp during the annual event.
Within a year of starting her fundraising internship at the PMC, Darmanian was hired full time. She soon transitioned from fundraising to program operations and is now in charge of managing the 3,000-4,000 volunteers for PMC weekend. She also oversees Kids Rides, bike-a-thons hosted in neighborhoods across Massachusetts and in select areas of New England, for children ages 2-15. Darmanian said the event helps foster the “next generation of riders and philanthropists” – indeed, Kids Rides has raised more than $11 million since its launch in 2005.
According to Darmanian, the organization’s small, full-time team makes the volunteers’ efforts indispensable.
“We would not be able to do what we do without them,” she said.
PMC president Jarrett Collins noted that Darmanian plays an important role as the manager of the volunteers.
“Things can get pretty chaotic when you bring together 6,500 cyclists and 3,000 volunteers for one weekend,” Collins said. “My image of Justine is someone who brings order to that chaos.”
After a decade with the PMC, Darmanian said the organization is like her “second family” – making the PMC weekend an event so important that summers are planned around it.
“My friends know not to get married on the first weekend of August,” Darmanian joked.
Tangible impact
Darmanian said working at the PMC has been rewarding in multiple ways – including seeing the tangible impact their funds have made toward the Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s cancer research and treatment, and also witnessing the “positive outlook,” “perseverance” and “determination” among the PMC weekend attendees who are cancer survivors or currently undergoing treatment – individuals the organization calls “Living Proof.”
“They’re going through all that and they still want to give back and be involved whether by riding, volunteering or just supporting,” Darmanian said. “The relationships are just ones that I wouldn’t get anywhere else.”
Last year, the PMC raised $69 million – the most the organization has raised in a year – adding to a total of $900 million donated since 1980 to
Dana-Farber.
The organization is projected to raise $1 billion by 2024, with 100% of the proceeds donated to Dana-Farber.
“It’s incredible that people give so much to the PMC, and Dana-Farber,” Darmanian said. “A lot of times it’s because they’ve been impacted – whether that means they themselves have been going through cancer, or someone that they’re close to (has been through cancer), or they’ve either seen firsthand the amazing work that Dana-Farber has done.”
With the supportive community, Darmanian said she hopes to use her new position to “rebuild” the volunteer base after a dip during the pandemic, and “continue to grow relationships with the volunteers that we have, as well as the riders.”
“It’s been really great to hear so many different stories and meet so many different people,” she added.
The next Pan-Mass Challenge/PMC Weekend is scheduled Aug. 5-6.
For more information, visit pmc.org.
