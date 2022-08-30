Artist Deveikis

Ed Deveikis displays an array of his artwork outside his apartment in Mountain View.

 Courtesy of Ed Deveikis

Mountain View resident Ed Deveikis has been working toward a career as an artist for the past 10 years, but with no formal training, he has taken to making connections via Nextdoor to realize his dream.

Like many others, Deveikis became a gardener during the pandemic at his apartment complex near Cuesta Park. Approximately six months ago, after a few years of mastering caring for roses and other flowers, he found a creative way to get excess flowers off his hands.

