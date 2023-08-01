Limón

Limón has opened in downtown Mountain View. The Peruvian restaurant is run by a family from Lima, Peru, that moved to the Bay Area in the 1990s.

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

Martín Castillo immigrated from Peru with one goal in mind: soccer.

He was 19 years old, barely spoke English and had no family living in the Bay Area. Yet his passion for soccer compelled him to leave Lima, his parents and four younger siblings to try out for the pro team that would later become the San Jose Earthquakes.

08_02_23_BiZ_Limon_kitchen.jpg

Much of the menu at Limón is inspired by the owners' childhood.

